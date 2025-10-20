Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): In a major breakthrough under its ongoing "Operation Fire Trail", the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully busted a sophisticated smuggling attempt involving the illegal import of Chinese-origin fireworks and firecrackers into India, said a release.

During this operation, DRI officers intercepted a 40-foot container at Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, originating from China and destined for ICD Ankleshwar, which was declared as carrying "leggings." A detailed examination revealed 46,640 pieces of concealed Firecrackers/Fireworks hidden behind a superficial layer of garments at the front. The entire consignment, valued at Rs 4.82 crore, was seized, as per the release.

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents revealing the modus operandi of the smuggling syndicate, and the arrest of a key person behind it from Veraval, Gujarat.

The import of firecrackers is 'Restricted' under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid licences from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

"The unlawful import of such hazardous goods poses grave risks to public safety, national security, critical port infrastructure, and the wider shipping and logistics chain. The DRI remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the public from hazardous contraband and uphold the integrity of the country's trade and security ecosystem by detecting and dismantling such organised smuggling networks," said the release.

Meanwhile, the DRI, in continuation of 'Operation Fire Trail', intercepted two 40-foot containers at Tuticorin Port.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Finance, these containers were found to contain 83,520 pieces of Chinese firecrackers, mis-declared as engineering goods. The contraband, valued at Rs 5.01 crore, was seized along with cover cargo of silicon sealant guns.

During coordinated operations from October 14-18, DRI officers apprehended the importer at Tuticorin and, based on investigation, arrested three other individuals (including two Mumbai-based persons) from Chennai and Tuticorin. All four have been remanded to judicial custody for their coordinated role in this case. (ANI)

