Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI): As many as 31 Telangana citizens who were stranded in strife-torn Sudan have arrived in India so far, an official release said on Friday.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike From July, Know How Much Increased Dearness Allowance Is on Cards.

A State Government press release said on Friday that 17 people had landed at Palam Air Force Station in Delhi as part of Operation Kaveri, which has been evacuating Indians from Sudan.

Also Read | Palgarh Lynching Case: Maharashtra Government Decides To Transfer Probe to CBI, Supreme Court Informed.

Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal welcomed them.

On Thursday, another 14 people reached Mumbai Airport.

The authorities are making arrangements to send the citizens to Hyderabad and other respective places in the state by setting up special helpline counters at New Delhi Airport.

Some people were provided temporary accommodation in Telangana Bhavan, the release added.

Sudan has been witnessing ongoing clashes between the country's army and a paramilitary group, and the Indian government has been operating rescue missions to bring back those who were stranded there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)