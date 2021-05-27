New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against coronavirus, Indian Naval Ship Shardul on Thursday arrived in Kochi with 80 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

"As part of Operation Samudra Setu II, INS Shardul, the Indian Navy ship of the Southern Naval Command entered Kochi on 27 May 21 to disembark four ISO containers carrying 80 MT of liquid medical Oxygen," an official statement from Indian Navy said adding that the Oxygen containers were disembarked at the port and handed over to the Government of Kerala.

Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu-II for shipment of medical Oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries in support of the nation's fight against Covid-19.

"As part of the operation, INS Shardul embarked 270 Metric Tonnes (MT) of liquid medical Oxygen from Kuwait and UAE including 11 International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) containers, two semi-trailers and 1200 oxygen cylinders. The ship arrived at New Mangalore Port on May 25, and disembarked 190 MT of liquid medical Oxygen comprising seven ISO containers, two semi-trailers and 1,200 Oxygen cylinders," the statement said.

India reported 2,11,298 new COVID-19 cases and 3,847 deaths in the last 24 hours.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India now stands at 9.79 per cent.The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has remained less than 10 per cent for 3 consecutive days. (ANI)

