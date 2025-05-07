New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting in the national capital with the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of border states adjoining Pakistan and Nepal.

In a post on X, the Union Home Minister said that all the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors congratulated the armed forces for giving a "befitting reply" to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Several Animals Displaced Due to Sudden Rainfall in City and Thane, Rescued.

"Chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of border states adjoining Pakistan and Nepal. All the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors congratulated PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and our armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack through the historic success of Operation Sindoor," Shah said on X.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1920143073138577739

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Arrested in Jaipur for Killing Paramour in Malad; Sent Fake Suicide Message to Victim's Kin, Cops.

The meeting was attended via video conferencing by the Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal, and a representative from the Sikkim government, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the meeting, Shah said that after the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the country would give a befitting reply to the perpetrators and supporters of the terror attack.

The Home Minister expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm resolve and decision regarding Operation Sindoor. He stated that Operation Sindoor is a befitting reply from Bharat to those who dare to challenge India's borders, military, and citizens.

He said that Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces against terrorist camps after specific inputs, is a testament to the Modi government's zero tolerance policy against terrorism. Shah said that the unity shown by the country at this time has boosted the morale of the countrymen.

Amit Shah said that in the intervening night of May 6 to 7, 2025, the Indian armed forces attacked nine specific locations linked to terrorists, destroying their infrastructure.

The Home Minister said that in the operation carried out by Indian armed forces, terrorist training camps, weapon bases, and hideouts of organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and other terrorist groups were completely destroyed.

Union Home Minister said that all states should make their preparations as per the guidelines issued for the mock drill. He said that arrangements should be made for smooth operation of essential services like hospitals, fire brigade etc. and uninterrupted supply of essential goods should be ensured.

The Home Minister asked the states to keep SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, NCC etc., on alert to deal with any situation. He said that efforts should be made to ensure public participation through citizens and non-governmental organisations.

The Home Minister said that every effort should be made to maintain seamless communication, and the security of vulnerable points should also be further strengthened. He asked the states to stop spreading unnecessary fear among the public and take steps to spread awareness among the people against rumours.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, precise strikes to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi. While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)