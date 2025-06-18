By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Amid a spate of flight disruptions, Air India has clarified that a mix of operational, regulatory, and environmental challenges--not just technical issues--are behind the recent cancellations and delays across its domestic and international network.

In an official update issued on June 18, the airline detailed the status of several affected flights over the past 48 hours, citing causes ranging from inclement weather to regulatory crew duty norms and environmental hazards.

According to the airline spokesperson, AI2491 from Mumbai to Lucknow, scheduled for June 17, was cancelled due to a cascading impact of flight diversions triggered by heavy rains in Delhi. The resulting delays led to the operating crew exceeding the permissible Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), forcing a cancellation on operational grounds.

Similarly, AI160 from London to Ahmedabad, also on June 17, was rescheduled due to a combination of FDTL constraints and restrictions on night operations at Ahmedabad airport. Passengers were informed that a revised schedule would be communicated shortly.

On June 18, AI188 from Toronto to Delhi was cancelled due to extended maintenance work, which again caused the crew to fall outside permissible duty hours. Passengers had already boarded but were safely disembarked, the airline said.

AI996 from Dubai to Delhi, also scheduled for June 18, was the only flight in the update confirmed to have been cancelled due to a technical issue. Passengers on board were disembarked before departure.

Meanwhile, AI2145 from Delhi to Bali was forced to return mid-flight due to reports of volcanic activity near the destination airport. "The decision to air return was taken purely in the interest of safety," the spokesperson noted, adding that the aircraft landed safely back in Delhi and all passengers were deboarded without incident.

Air India acknowledged the inconvenience caused and assured that ground staff are actively working to make alternate travel arrangements for affected passengers. "Full refunds or complimentary rescheduling options have been offered," the spokesperson said.

The airline also advised that due to ongoing enhanced aircraft inspections, continuing weather disturbances, and airspace restrictions, further disruptions may occur. Passengers have been urged to check real-time flight updates via the airline's website or customer care numbers. (ANI)

