New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Delhi airport authorities on Sunday said operations are normal but some flights and the processing time at security checkpoints might be impacted due to the changing airspace dynamics and enhanced security protocols.

Enhanced security measures that were implemented in view of the tensions between India and Pakistan are still in place at airports.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

"Delhi Airport operations continue as normal. However, due to changing airspace dynamics and enhanced security protocols, some flight schedules and processing times at security checkpoints may be affected," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a post on X.

The DIAL operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) -- the busiest airport in the country.

The DIAL has also advised passengers to allow extra time for security checks due to the heightened measures and cooperate with the airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.

Normally, the airport handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

