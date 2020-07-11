Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Opposition including BJP and Congress has hit out at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over handling of coronavirus in the state by his government and said that he is now busy in the demolition of old secretariat and construction of a new one.

"KCR has left coronavirus to people and is now busy in demolition and construction of new secretariat. We strongly condemn it and this unilateral and undemocratic decision of this government which will be taught a lesson by the people of Telangana," BJP leader K Laxman told ANI.

He said that BJP welcomes the Telangana High Court's ruling to stay the demolition of secretariat buildings in Hyderabad till Monday.

"The government instead of taking precautions to prevent this pandemic in Hyderabad, the government is busy on demolishing the structures of the secretariat," he added.

The BJP leader said that the number of cases in the state is increasing day by day but the state government is following High Court's directions to do more coronavirus tests.

"KCR instead of making government hospitals available for COVID-19 treatment, he is planning to make a construction worth Rs 500 crores for new secretariat building. The entire Telangana has only one government hospital- Gandhi Hospital and it doesn't have proper facilities. The doctors went on strike for four days and you can see what would be the condition of poor patients. Private corporate hospitals are almost squeezing people by charging lakhs for treatment," Laxman said.

Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar said there is an alarming coronavirus situation in Telangana and criticised the Chief Minister over the demolition of secretariat buildings.

"There is an alarming situation in Telangana where we are noticing about 2,000 cases every day with very less number of tests being done. He should have put the machinery to the entire state but leaving all this, DGP secretary is mainly concentrating on demolishing secretariat," he told ANI.

"Pollution is increasing because of this demolition which is very dangerous and the court has stayed demolition. This is not the correct time to construct a new secretariat as the people are worried because of COVID-19. Now the most important thing is to prevent coronavirus and it is his responsibility to save the people of Telangana," Prabhakar said.

Prabhakar said that the High Court has asked the State government to submit what permissions they have taken under Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016 till Monday. (ANI)

