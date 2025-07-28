Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary has said that opposition leaders are disrupting the Parliamentary proceedings on a repeated basis to avoid discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary said, "Our leaders have continuously made statements for discussion, but the opposition is avoiding the discussion. India is standing before the world with its full strategic power. Whatever the opposition wants to know from us, we are trying to tell them in front of the House and everyone. The opposition should be ready to listen to the answers as well as to ask questions."

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts Breaks at Plastic Scrap Godown in New Babanagar Area; No Casualties Reported.

Proceedings of both houses of Parliament adjourned until noon on Monday, shortly after they convened amid ruckus over demands for discussions on various issues, including Operation Sindoor and the voter list revision exercise being carried out in Bihar.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the lower house proceedings till noon amid sloganeering by the opposition as multiple MPs held banners and protested at the well of the house.

Also Read | Telangana Surrogacy Racket Busted: Police Busts Illegal Surrogacy and Baby-Selling Racket in Gopalapuram; Fertility Clinic Owner Among 10 Arrested.

Before adjourning the house till noon in Question Hour, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that opposition members were deliberately disturbing the proceedings of the house. He asked Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to instruct members of his party not to display posters, as that is not the purpose of sending MPs to Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned until noon today amid a ruckus raised by the opposition after Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh declined notices demanding a discussion on the closure of government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

A fiery debate is expected to unfold in Parliament between top leaders from the ruling alliance and the opposition.

Lok Sabha in its list of business has included "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam".

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Even since the monsoon session began on July 21, the Parliament has witnessed constant adjourments amid uproar over the demands of the opposition to push for a debate on issues of public importance, including the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The opposition has also demanded that PM Modi respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)