New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The Opposition MPs have demanded the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 'Atomic Energy Bill', and the VB-G RAM G Bill to Standing Committees, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said on Monday.

Jairam Ramesh stated that the three Bills require "deep study and wide consultations."

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: People Will Hand Over Mumbai to Mahayuti in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Polls, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"The entire Opposition is demanding that the following three far-reaching Bills be referred to the Standing Committees concerned. We are hopeful that, in keeping with the best of Parliamentary traditions and practices, this demand will be agreed to by the Government. The Bills require deep study and wide consultations. 1. Higher Education Commission Bill 2. Atomic Energy Bill 3. G-RAM-G Bill," the Congress MP posted on X.

Centre introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, while the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, is set to be introduced, replacing the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Also Read | MGNREGA Renaming: Shashi Tharoor Says Controversy Over Renaming MGNREGA in Modi Government’s Proposed New G-RAM-G Bill Is Unfortunate.

Amid the opposition to the Bill, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill was sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Replacing MGNREGA, the proposed Bill has drawn criticism from the Opposition for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the nation's flagship rural employment scheme.

Earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, calling it a "conspiracy of BJP-RSS to end MGNREGA."

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that this move was part of a larger attempt to weaken and ultimately dismantle the flagship rural employment scheme.

"This is not just about renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. This is a BJP-RSS conspiracy to end MGNREGA. Erasing Gandhi's name on the centenary of the Sangh shows how hollow and hypocritical those are who, like Modi ji, offer flowers to Bapu on foreign soil. The government that recoils from the rights of the poor is the one that attacks MGNREGA," Kharge posted on X.

Emphasising that the Congress would not remain silent, Kharge said the party would oppose any such decision against the poor and workers, both inside and outside Parliament.

"The Congress Party will strongly oppose in Parliament and on the streets any such decision of this arrogant regime that is against the poor and workers. We will not allow the rights of crores of poor people, labourers, and workers to be snatched away by those in power," the post added.

The new bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. Assets created under the programme will be aggregated into the Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack, enabling unified planning, monitoring and integration with national spatial platforms such as PM Gati-Shakti. The Bill also mandates Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans.

Meanwhile, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, establishes the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan to facilitate Universities and other higher educational institutions to become independent self-governing institutions.

The Bill also proposes to constitute Viksit Bharat Shiksha Viniyaman Parishad as a regulatory council, Viksit Bharat Shiksha Gunvatta Parishad as an accreditation council, and Viksit Bharat Shiksha Manak Parishad as a standards council. The Bill aligns with the NEP 2020. The Bill has been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill aims to provide for the promotion and development of nuclear energy and ionising radiation for nuclear power generation, application in healthcare, food, water, agriculture, industry, research, environment, innovation in nuclear science and technology, and for a robust regulatory framework for its safe and secure utilisation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)