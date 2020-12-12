Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at opposition parties for allegedly leading the farmer's movement towards disorientation, and said that the "malicious" efforts to spread disharmony in the country would not be tolerated.

He also commented on recent reports of farmers at the Tikri border holding posters of detained activists like Sharjil Imam and Omar Khalid, saying that statements from the Kisan Manch in their support showed the disorientation of the movement.

Also Read | David and Goliath Films and Lal Bhatia Are Helping Budding Singers Reach Out to the Audience.

"Any kind of statement in support of the Sharjil Imam, Omar Khalid, shows the disorientation of the movement as a whole. The malicious effort to spread disharmony inside the country by taking the farmers forward will not be tolerated at all. What do these faces mean to the peasant movement? These people have never been friendly to farmers and the country," a statement quoted the Chief Minister.

He also said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party were the real supporters of the country.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Power Render Images Leaked Online Ahead Of India Launch.

"Whether it is the debt waiver of farmers or the work on the Ban Sagar project that was pending since 1977, the BJP government took steps forward and completed the project. The central government is asking for suggestions but the Congress is taking the mask of the farmers and leading the entire movement towards disorientation," Adityanath alleged.

The Chief Minister further said that the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers was a 'flop show' in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that not a single shop was closed here.

He also called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a 'flop leader', saying that in the recent Bihar election or Uttar Pradesh by-election, the people of the country showed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For this, the certificate of a flop leader like Rahul Gandhi is not required. The 2014 and 2019 election results showed who the future of the country was. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)