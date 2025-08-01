New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda on Friday took a sharp dig at opposition leaders who supported US President Donald Trump's 'dead economy' remark on India.

Calling them "deluded spokespersons," he warned that their actions could damage their parties and lead them to the 'dustbin of history alongside Mr Trump.'

Also Read | 'Looteri Dulhan' Arrested in Nagpur: Woman Arrested Before 9th Wedding After Duping 8 Men, Know the Modus Operandi.

He also criticised Trump for making 'ill-tempered' and 'irresponsible' comments about India's economy.

As per the statement issued by Deve Gowda, "Like everybody else, I too have been surprised by US President Mr Donald Trump's haseless and ill-tempered remarks on India and the Indian economy. I don't think modern history has seen another head of state who has been so volatile, uncivil and irresponsible...Even a small trader and a poor farmer in India, who conducts his business with great dignity, integrity and humanity, can teach many lessons to Mr. Trump...I am very happy and proud that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has not compromised our national interest."

Also Read | 'India-US Partnership Has Weathered Several Transitions and Challenges', MEA Responds After Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs, 'Penalty' for Trading With Russia.

Gowda praised the Modi government for not giving in to US President Donald Trump's 'bullying' over India's economy.

He said the government's firm stand will lead to a major national revival.

"It has not blinked to Mr Trump's bullying and has shown that it will never be dictated by threat. On the contrary, the Modi government has gone to great lengths to protect the Indian agricultural sector as well as small and medium businesses, on which more than half the nation's population is dependent. The firm stand that the Modi government has taken will lead to a national resurgence of an unprecedented scale," the statement read.

"A word of caution to some Opposition leaders who have rejoiced at the statements of Mr. Trump and have jumped to be his deluded spokespersons in India. I can understand their frustration, but they should not harm themselves, and their parties, and end up very soon in the dustbin of history alongside Mr Trump," the statement read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)