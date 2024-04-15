By Amit Kumar

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Dibrugarh, Sarbananda Sonowal, criticized Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's remark that there is a strong inclination towards the Congress in all North-Eastern states and said that the Opposition would end up with "zero seats" here.

Speaking to ANI Sarbananda Sonowal said that "they (Opposition) will not win anything and are going to be zero. That's why I have already said that the public of North east has seen the development and the public has benefited from the development. The residents of the Northeast have got a chance to live a life of respect under Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The people of North east have got social justice, social security, they have got a golden opportunity to strengthen the economy and the one who has given all this opportunity is Narendra Modi who has been able to do all this within ten years," he added.

Union Minister Sonowal strongly criticized Jairam Ramesh's recent statement suggesting that the NDA alliance in the northeast would back Congress.

Sonowal dismissed this claim as a mere illusion, asserting that Congress lacks "leadership, direction, and public support".

"It is their (Congress) illusion. They do not have a leader, 'niyat' or 'niti'. They are lost and the public has driven him out of their hearts, now Congress party is alive only in the media," Sonowal said.

Union Minister Sonowal praised PM Narendra Modi's Northeast policy, emphasizing the public's trust and confidence in him.

He predicts that BJP and its allies will secure at least 23 out of 25 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the Northeast due to this trust.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier asserted that there is significant support for the Congress across all the states in the North East.

"Some state governments, especially Assam, are trying to create hurdles in our campaign. Assam CM and seven of their ministers are paying attention to only one seat. The CM is sitting in Jorhat because he is nervous that our candidate Gaurav Gogoi will definitely win," he said.

There are a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. (ANI)

