Panaji, July 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday accused the Opposition of "insulting" Scheduled Tribe communities by creating ruckus in Parliament and obstructing the introduction of a long-awaited bill to reserve constituencies for tribals in the Goa assembly.

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, proposes to reserve constituencies for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the legislative assembly, where no seat is currently reserved for STs.

"This bill holds immense importance for Goa. Its introduction was a crucial step toward ensuring that our tribal communities receive their rightful share and voice in the democratic process," Sawant stated on X.

He alleged that the Congress and the INDI Alliance once again revealed their true character by creating a ruckus in the Lok Sabha and obstructing the introduction of the "historic and long-awaited bill".

"The conduct of the opposition in Parliament today was not just disrespectful - it was a direct insult to the ST Communities of Goa," the chief minister added.

Sawant stated that the Modi government has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the tribal communities of Goa by bringing this bill.

