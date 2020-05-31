India News | Order CMO to Publish 'performance Report on Corruption' Since 2012: Goa Cong Urges Guv

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 31 (ANI): Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Pramod Sawant to release a 'performance report' on corruption.

"After Lokayukta Certificates, we request Hon'ble Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Goa CMO to publish "Performance Report on Corruption" of Goa BJP Government since 2012 during the tenure of most corrupt former CM Manohar Parikar, Laxmikant Parsekar and Dr Pramod Sawant," Chodankar tweeted.

Earlier on May 25, Goa Congress demanded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately release a white paper on the financial status of the state and the impact on it due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, Girish Chodankar, wrote to the CM alleging mismanagement in administration has been occurring since 2012. "The mismanagement of administration since 2012 by running the affairs from the hospital and through proxy Chief Minister has contributed in unprecedented liabilities of nearly Rs 24,000 crore resulted into per capital liabilities of Rs 1,50,000," the letter read. (ANI)

