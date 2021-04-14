Bhopal, Apr 14 (PTI) Bhopal district administration has issued orders under section 144 of the CrPC against circulating misleading and unconfirmed reports and messages that can trigger panic among people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

District collector Avinash Lavania has issued the preventive orders to check the sharing of unconfirmed, misleading and inaccurate information on social media platforms in the entire Bhopal district, a public relations department official said on Wednesday.

The order stated that circulation of objectionable, derogatory and discriminatory messages, audio-video clips and fake news can cause panic among people in the time of the pandemic.

The violators of the directives will face action under section 188 (offence of disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Information Technology Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)