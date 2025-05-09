New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) An orientation programme was held on Friday by the Directorate of Education for parents, shortlisted students and selected teachers under Project Abhishikt --- an initiative launched for 'god gifted' learners in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

The orientation programme aimed at providing information, objectives and framework of project to parents and students, said a statement.

Also Read | Enough Rice, Wheat, Sugar, Oil and Pulses Stock, No Need to Panic: Pralhad Joshi Says There Is Absolutely No Shortage.

According to the statement, 82 students from class 6 were identified for the project based on IQ assessments conducted between October 21 and November 6, 2024.

"These students, now in class 7, will be part of the orientation. A core group of 87 teachers has also been shortlisted to facilitate curriculum delivery under the programme," it said.

Also Read | Jammu Goes Dark After Blasts Heard, Sirens Sounded; Locals Told to Switch Off Lights in Srinagar, Omar Abdullah Appeals People to Stay at Home Amid India-Pakistan Tension (Watch Video).

These students will be accompanied by one designated teacher from each school, the statement added.

Under Project Abhishikt, gifted children with special talent and high IQ were identified from the government schools and their skills will be developed now with the help of a tailored curricula.

These students were identified through two intelligence tests, including the specially-abled, studying at its schools and hone their potential through a specialised curricula.

They first gave a Culture Fair Intelligence Test (CFIT) and then an Intelligence Quotient (IQ) test, said an official.

Following their selection under Project Abhishikt, these students will be taught a specialised NCERT-based curricula.

The subjects would included English, Hindi, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Domestic Sciences, Social Studies, Computer Science, Physical Education, Sanskrit and Fine arts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)