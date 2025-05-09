Jammu/Srinagar, May 9: Blasts were heard and sirens sounded in the Jammu region as the city plunged into darkness, officials said on Friday. In Srinagar, mosque loudspeakers were used to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure. The blasts come amid ongoing shelling by Pakistan following India's strike on terror hideouts in the country earlier this week as part of Operation Sindoor. Jammu and Kashmir: Explosions Rock Samba As India’s Air Defence Intercepts Pakistani Drones During Blackout (Watch Video).

"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X. He also posted a picture of the city in darkness, captioning the post as, "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city."

Jammu Goes Dark After Blasts Heard

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Explosions can be heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Akhnoor (Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/OsiBo79QCD — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

'Stay at Home'

It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

He said in another post, "It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together."