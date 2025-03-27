New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Amid a row over the three-language policy and delimitation, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday said that they don't hate Hindi, but it is their duty to protect their mother tongue.

The DMK MP stated that the state of Tamil Nadu has always welcomed people from the Hindi heartland and given them employment, but they are against Hindi imposition.

" Two things, first is delimitation, when we are concerned that, on the basis of population, the delimitation is done, the states which concentrated on family planning and controlled the birth...we have healthily contributed to the country. We will be losing our representation in the Parliament...and assurance needs to be given that we won't be affected...second is language, we are against three language policy...they are only trying to impose Hindi...at the same time, we want to emphasise that we don't hate Hindi. Lots of Hindi people come to Tamil Nadu, we welcome them, accommodate them and give employment to them. Whatever things are spread; it is only hatred towards us. Our duty is to protect our mother tongue, that's all...." T Siva told ANI.

Earlier today, DMK MP Kanimozhi took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of divisive politics. Kanimozhi called it the "biggest joke" in the world.

Reacting to CM Yogi's remarks, the DMK MP said, "Biggest joke in the world, when somebody from BJP, especially UP CM is talking about divisive politics. Like our Chief Minister has called political black comedy."

Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Kanimozhi said that he has no right to comment on the issues of Tamil Nadu and first he should get his house in order and under control.

She also clarified that Tamil Nadu since 1930s has been very clear about its language policy.

"It was the UP chief minister who made unnecessary comments about the three-language policy and issues of Tamil Nadu, which I don't think he has any reason to comment about. First, let him get his house in order and under control. We see the kind of hate politics which have been happening in Uttar Pradesh. How houses are being demolished. He has no right or stand about Tamil Nadu when it has always been inclusive politics. Tamil Nadu has been fighting for a two language policy since the 1930s. We have been very clear that we won't accept three language policy. There is nothing new about it. It is the Union government which started it. When our funds are held back, and you say that unless you sign the three language policy and NEP, we will not release funds, then we respond to it," the DMK MP said.

In an interview with ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the three-language row, calling it "narrow politics."

CM Yogi said that Stalin was trying to create divisions based on region and language because he felt his vote bank was at risk. He emphasised that language should unite, not divide, people. He pointed out that Tamil is one of India's oldest languages, with a rich history and heritage.

He emphasised that no language works to divide; it works to unite. Adityanath advocated for a broader perspective, emphasizing the importance of unity and inclusivity.

"I believe this is the message conveyed by our National Anthem as well. This is merely narrow politics. When these people feel their vote bank is at risk, they try to create divisions based on region and language. The people of this country should always be alert to such divisive politics and stand firm for the unity of the country," CM Yogi Adityanath said. (ANI)

