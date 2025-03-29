Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 29 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government has decided to give reservations to the backward classes in Panchayats and urban local bodies in Haryana.

CM Nayab Singh Saini attended the civic felicitation and Holi Milan function organized by the Saini community in Jaipur rural on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Nayab Singh Saini said, "I am happy that we recently made a reservation for the backward classes in Haryana. For a long time, there was a demand here that the limit should be increased, and in Haryana. As soon as I took responsibility for this, I decided to increase it. I am also happy that our government has decided to give reservations to the backward classes in Panchayats and urban local bodies in Haryana."

"We have implemented many schemes for women in Haryana like opening separate women stations for women and implementing Lakhpati Didi Bhima Sakhi scheme. We have purchased 100 percent crops of farmers on MSP. We have provided a bonus by transferring money directly to the farmer's account at the rate of 2000 rupees per acre. We have provided Rs 1350 crores in the direct account of farmers. Haryana government is bearing all the expenses for dialysis of kidney patients after March 8," he further said.

He further said that the state government has played a crucial role in women's empowerment.

"We have provided gas cylinder at Rs 500 for women empowerment," he said.

He further said that politics is not just a way to gain power but the aim should be to serve the society.

"The history of the Saini community is of struggle, sacrifice and love. Our ancestors' contribution in the Indian freedom struggle has been invaluable. Our community has always played a leading role in education, agriculture and nation building. Today Saini community is making its presence felt in every field," he added. (ANI)

