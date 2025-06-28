Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP P Wilson on Friday said that a new membership drive campaign titled "United Tamil Nadu" will be launched on July 1 by DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking to reporters at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai, DMK MP said, "In recent times, Tamil Nadu has been facing several injustices -- such as the non-recognition of the Keeladi excavations, imposition of Hindi, denial of educational funds, postponement of the national population census, denial of medical dreams for students through NEET, and infringement of our rights under the guise of delimitation. These are ongoing attacks on Tamil Nadu."

"For every one rupee I pay as tax, we receive back only 26 paise. No proper compensation has been given for the damages caused by cyclones. The central government is trying to impose the National Education Policy and make Hindi a compulsory subject. They have even denied us our rightful share of education funding, for which we have approached the courts," he added.

Speaking further about the "United Tamil Nadu" campaign, he said, "This initiative aims to protect our land, language, and dignity. They don't want the world to know the historical significance of Tamil Nadu revealed through the Keeladi excavations. That's how deep their hatred toward Tamil Nadu runs."

The 'United Tamil Nadu' initiative emphasises that everyone in the state must come together and fight in unity. The goal is to enrol one crore (10 million) new members in 45 days through 68,000 field agents. The objective is to unite at least 30% of the people in every polling booth, the DMK leader said.

The aim of 'United Tamil Nadu' is to reach every household in Tamil Nadu directly, urging them to participate in the campaign -- and to register them in the name of their choice. A special mobile application will be used for this. To support this, the party's tech team will receive state-level training on June 28 and 29, he added.

He reiterated that the "United Tamil Nadu" membership campaign will be officially launched by DMK President and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through a press meet on July 1. Following that, district-level press meets will be held. On July 2, rallies will be conducted in 26 party districts.

The campaign will conclude on August 11, DMK leader stated. (ANI)

