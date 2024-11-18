Dhanbad/ Bokaro, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday accused the Hemant Soren-led JMM alliance of widespread corruption and urged voters to oust the ruling coalition to pave the way for Jharkhand's development under the NDA's "double-engine" government.

Addressing a rally in Dhanbad, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief alleged that the state government had misused the state's natural resources for personal gain, leading to a loss of public trust.

"There is immense potential for Jharkhand's development, but the JMM-led alliance government has squandered natural resources through corruption, destroying the people's trust," Paswan alleged.

"I appeal to the voters to remove this corrupt government and elect the NDA's double-engine government for the state's progress," he added.

Paswan highlighted the success of states led by double-engine governments, claiming they had achieved significant progress.

In a direct attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Paswan remarked, "He is going around the country carrying a copy of the Constitution, but it was the Congress that murdered the Constitution by imposing the Emergency."

Paswan also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that India had become the fifth-largest economy in the world under his tenure. "In five years, when I return, India will be the third-largest economic power in the world," he said.

Meanwhile, Paswan's roadshow in Bokaro was interrupted when a group allegedly associated with the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha blocked the road. The roadshow, which had begun in Dugda, was halted after a few kilometers due to the blockade on a bridge, a party official said.

