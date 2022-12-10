Kapurthala, Dec 10 (PTI) A 27-year-old man on Saturday allegedly hanged himself from a girder in his house in Ajit Nagar locality here, said police.

The deceased was identified as Gurvinder Singh.

Also Read | Gay Marriage ‘Inevitable’ and Soon It’ll Be Law, Says US President Joe Biden.

His father Major Singh said that he along with his son had gone to Jalandhar in search of a welding job on Friday and returned disappointed.

On Saturday morning when his son did not open his room, he asked his younger son to knock on the door but he did not respond.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Threatening and Luring Delhi AAP Councillors.

When he and his younger son broke the door open, they found Gurvinder hanging from a girder in the ceiling.

They immediately took him to the local civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said Gurvinder was under acute depression because of his failing in welding business and poor financial state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)