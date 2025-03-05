Nagpur, Mar 5 (PTI) A notorious criminal from Nagpur was arrested for posting an Instagram reel to assert his dominance soon after his bail in a case under MCOCA, an official said on Wednesday.

Sumit Thakur, who faces several cases, recently secured bail in a case registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) after spending a few months behind bars.

Also Read | Cyber Extortion Bid on Telangana Congress MLA: Vemula Veeresham Receives 'Nude Video Call' From Cyber Fraudsters Demanding Money.

As soon as he walked out of jail, Thakur posted an Instagram reel with the message “Welcome bhai, bap toh bap rahenga”. The video quickly went viral, drawing the attention of the police.

On Tuesday, the Cyber Police registered a case against Thakur and arrested him, the official added.

Also Read | UAE Envoy to India Meets Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Discusses Potential Investment Opportunities in State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)