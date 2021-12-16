New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Union government has supplied 141.80 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the States and Union territories so far, of which, 16.42 crore doses are still available with them, said the Ministry of Home and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry said, "More than 141.80 crore (1,41,80,42,210) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 16.42 crore (16,42,12,506) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on December 16, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Kulgam.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)