Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI) Over 1.63 lakh residents of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in various places across India due to the coronavirus lockdown have been evacuated so far, officials said.

The administration has evacuated about 1,63,217 J and K residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs), they said.

As per the official data, the administration has received 64 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs till now, with about 51,835 passengers. About 1,11,054 persons from other states and UTs and 328 from Bangladesh have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

About 1,310 stranded passengers entered the UT through Lakhanpur from June 24 to June 25, while 962 passengers reached Jammu on Thursday in the 43rd COVID special train from Delhi, as per the data.

So far, 43 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 36,139 stranded passengers belonging to different districts, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains so far.

