New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): A day after achieving a historic milestone of 88.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, RS Sharma, Chief of Co-Win platform on Wednesday said as many as 1,08,949 vaccinators logged into Co-WIN on June 21 to facilitate this huge number of inoculation of Indians in one day.

He added that the number was equivalent to Switzerland's population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries.

"1,08,949 vaccinators logged into Co-WIN on June 21st to facilitate the inoculation of 8.6 million Indians in one day. This is equivalent to Switzerland's population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries," Sharma said.

Adding to the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination, which commenced from June 21, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

"As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs," the ministry said.

It further informed that more than 29.68 crore (29,68,27,450) vaccine doses have been provided to the states/UTs so far, through different channels namely, the Government of India through their free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

The total consumption of vaccines, including the wastage was informed to be over 27 crore.

The ministry further informed that more than 1.92 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were still available with the states/UTs, and over 39,000 more vaccines would be received by them within the next three days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)