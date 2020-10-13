New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Over 12.8 million passengers have flown since domestic operations recommenced on May 25 and the country is moving fast towards pre-COVID numbers, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday.

He said over 1.74 lakh passengers flew on October 12.

"Domestic civil aviation on a steady growth trajectory with 1,74,138 passengers on October 12. More than 12.8 million passengers have now flown on 135K flights since operations recommenced on 25 May 2020. Moving fast towards pre-COVID numbers," the minister said in a tweet.

The flight operations were suspended in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

