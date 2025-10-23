New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Over 150 Indian breed dogs have been deployed across multiple operational theatres, including the Western and Eastern borders and in Anti-Naxalite operations, delivering "good results," a press release said.

According to the release, their commendable performance has validated the decision to integrate Indian breeds into critical security and operational roles.

During his visit, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of promoting and utilising Indian dog breeds in national security forces, his visionary guidance that sparked a renewed mission to recognise, develop, and deploy indigenous breeds in operational roles. Further strengthening this vision, during his Mann Ki Baat address on August 30, 2020, PM Modi urged citizens to adopt and promote Indian breeds, aligning with the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local'.

Acting upon this inspiration, the BSF took pioneering steps by inducting two Indian breeds, the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound. Known for their agility, endurance, adaptability, and resilience, these breeds are well-suited to India's diverse geo-climatic conditions. Their natural disease resistance, hardiness, and low maintenance needs make them particularly effective in demanding field environments. Among the many native breeds, the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound stand out for their historical significance and good working abilities.

The Rampur Hound, originating from the princely state of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was historically bred by the Nawabs for hunting jackals and large game. The breed is known for its speed, stamina, and fearlessness.

The Mudhol Hound, native to the Deccan Plateau, is traditionally associated with guarding and hunting. Local accounts link similar hounds to the Maratha forces, valued for their alertness and loyalty. The breed was later revived and refined by Raja Malojirao Ghorpade of Mudhol, who introduced it to the British as the "Caravan Hound."

The BSF has not only been training these indigenous breeds at NTCD Tekanpur but has also taken the lead in breeding and propagation both at NTCD and across various field formations. This initiative has since expanded to subsidiary K9 training centres, ensuring the large-scale development and deployment of Indian breed dogs across the Force.

As per the release, a landmark moment in this journey came during the All India Police Duty Meet 2024, held in Lucknow, where BSF's 'Riya', a Mudhol Hound, created history by becoming the first Indian breed dog to win both the Best in Tracker Trade and Best Dog of the Meet title, outperforming 116 foreign breed competitors. (ANI)

