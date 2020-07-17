Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Five suspected smugglers have been arrested during a raid in a village here and contraband worth Rs two crores seized from them, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Lohangpur village under the Antu police station area on Thursday evening, they said, adding that 1,606.8 quintals of hemp (a variety of cannabis) was seized, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Singh said.

Also Read | Cuttack Man Wears Gold Face Mask Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Pictures Go Viral.

Those arrested told the police that the contraband was concealed in trucks carrying coal from Visakhapatnam and supplied in adjoining districts, he said.

They said that it was purchased at Rs 5,000 per kg and sold at Rs 12,000 per kg, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Also Read | BSF Apprehends Indian National Near Indo-Pak International Border at Rann of Kutch, Man Says He Was 'Going to Meet His Pakistani Girlfriend'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)