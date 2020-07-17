New Delhi, July 17: The Border Security Force on Friday informed that they have apprehended an Indian national -- Siddiqui Mohamad Zishan -- near the Indo-Pak international border. BSF said that he was attempting to cross over to Pakistan through Rann of Kutch area. Adding more, the security personnel said that Zishan fell in love with a Pakistani girl and was on his way to meet her.

Informing about the latest development, BSF said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "BSF troops on July 16 apprehended Siddiqui Mohamad Zishan, an Indian national, near Indo-Pak international border when he was attempting to cross over to Pakistan through Rann of Kutch area. He revealed that he fell in love with a Pakistani girl & was going to meet her." Pakistan Offers Third Consular Access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Earlier in December 2019, Amritsar boy Jatinder Singh had gone to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, but was 'deported' after he was found moving with a Pakistani girl in a secluded place in the Gurdwara complex. Sources claimed that Jatinder had gone to Pakistan to meet his Facebook girlfriend.

