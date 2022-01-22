Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) With 16 fresh coronavirus-linked deaths, the death toll rose to 23,038 in Uttar Pradesh, while 16,740 new cases took the infection tally to 19,33,165 on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Two new fatalities each were reported from Lucknow, Rampur and Jaunpur.

In the past 24 hours, 15,737 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 18,13,485.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 96,642, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.37 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, over 9.76 crore samples have been tested for detection of the infection, the statement said.

