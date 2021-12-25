New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Union Government on Saturday said that over 17.74 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccines are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs).

The Union Health Ministry, in a press release, said, "More than 17.74 crore (17,74,97,506) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

Further, the ministry said over 148.37 crore (1,48,37,98,635) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Centre's free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, as many as 141.01 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry informed. (ANI)

