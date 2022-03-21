New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) More than 32 lakh Covid vaccine jabs have been given to children aged 12 to 14 years so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country past 181.52 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

More than 27 lakh (27,07,127) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

A total of 32,36,418 jabs have been given to children in the age group of 12-14 years so far, it stated.

More than 2.18 crore (2,18,70,591) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those above 60 so far.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021 with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the HCWs and FLWs and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.

The inoculation of children aged 12-14 started from March 16 this year.

