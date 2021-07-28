New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday informed that more than 2.18 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories, and private hospitals.

"More than 2.18 Crore (2,18,10,422) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry further said that 46,23,27,530 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,20,70,820 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 44,29,95,780 doses as per data available at 8 am today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

