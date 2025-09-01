Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 1 (ANI): Punjab is reeling under the impact of severe floods triggered by incessant rains, with large-scale devastation reported across the state.

According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian, the floods have affected more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing heavy losses to human lives, property, agriculture, and livestock.

The Minister stated that, so far, 15,688 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas, with the highest numbers reported from Gurdaspur (5,549), Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Amritsar (1,700), Pathankot (1,139), and Hoshiarpur (1,052). To provide immediate relief, the state government has set up 129 relief camps, sheltering 7,144 people. Ferozepur accounts for the maximum with 3,987 inmates, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424).

So far, 1,044 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur alone accounting for 321 villages, followed by Kapurthala (115), Hoshiarpur (94), Amritsar (88), and Pathankot (82). The worst-hit district is Gurdaspur, where nearly 1.45 lakh people have been impacted. Amritsar (35,000), Ferozepur (24,015), and Fazilka (21,562) are also among the districts most severely affected.

To aid relief and rescue operations, the state has mobilised multiple agencies. The NDRF has deployed 20 teams, while the Army, Navy, and Air Force have stationed 10 columns with 8 on standby, along with engineer units. Over 35 helicopters are engaged in rescue missions, supported by 114 boats and one state helicopter. BSF units have also been deployed in the affected border areas.

The disaster has claimed 29 human lives between August 1 and September 1. Pathankot reported the highest toll of six deaths, while three each were recorded in Amritsar, Barnala, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Mansa. Other districts reporting casualties include Bathinda (1), Gurdaspur (1), Patiala (1), Rupnagar (3), SAS Nagar (1), and Sangrur (1). In addition, three people remain missing in Pathankot.

Punjab's agrarian economy has suffered a major blow with 94,061 hectares of crops damaged. Amritsar (23,000 hectares), Mansa (17,005 hectares), Kapurthala (14,934 hectares), Tarn Taran (11,883 hectares), and Ferozepur (11,232 hectares) are among the worst-affected areas. Smaller crop losses have been reported from several other districts.

Minister Mundian said the government has activated medical teams and relief distribution channels, though the full extent of livestock and infrastructure losses will only be known after the waters recede. He assured that the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government is committed to providing both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation.

The Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, visited the flood-hit Miani village on Monday and interacted with people living in the relief camp set up at the Government High School.

District administrations have been instructed to expedite damage assessments so that timely compensation can be extended to affected families. (ANI)

