New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) More than 200 women in Maharashtra's Beed district have undergone hysterectomy surgeries in the last three years, with the Centre attributing the procedures to medical necessity and affirming that they were carried out under strict state supervision.

A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove the uterus.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur acknowledged media and research reports suggesting that some women sugarcane workers, particularly in Beed, have undergone hysterectomies.

The reports raised concerns that menstruation-related challenges during harvesting may be influencing such decisions.

While clarifying that health is a state subject, Thakur said the Maharashtra government has assured the Centre that all hysterectomy procedures in the district are performed only after mandatory pre-approval by the district civil surgeon and the medical superintendent of the respective area.

"Surgeries are allowed only after a detailed gynaecological examination and clinical justification, such as uterine fibroids or abnormal bleeding," the minister said in a written response.

According to the government, a total of 211 hysterectomies were carried out in Beed from 2022 to March 2025. These included 49 surgeries in 2022, 89 in 2023, 55 in 2024, and 18 up to March 2025.

In response to concerns over economic coercion and labour rights, the state government has implemented several initiatives, including biannual health check-ups for migrant sugarcane workers and awareness campaigns on reproductive health and the risks of unnecessary hysterectomies.

"The government of Maharashtra has regularly conducted health rights awareness campaigns at village and PHC levels to educate women on reproductive health, risks of unnecessary hysterectomy surgeries, menstrual hygiene and family planning methods," the minister said, adding that screenings for anaemia, reproductive tract infections, and cervical cancer have been included in the outreach.

Responding to another question, Thakur said women helplines are operational in 35 states and Union Territories and are also integrated with the Emergency Response Support System ERSS-112.

"Government of West Bengal is not implementing Women Helpline. Through WHL, over 88.24 lakh women have been assisted across the country since the inception i.e. 01.04.2015 till 31.05.2025," Thakur said.

In another response, she said as of date, 843 one-stop centres (OSCs) are operational in the country, including 55 in Maharashtra.

"Since inception, i.e. 1st April, 2015 up to 30th June, 2025, over 11.94 lakh women have been assisted in the country including Maharashtra," she said.

