Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Police have arrested over 20,000 offenders including hardcore criminals last month under a campaign against mafia and gangsters in the state, a senior police officer said on Monday.

On the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a special campaign against organised crimes was executed in March and over 20,000 criminals were arrested across the state, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said.

Calling it a record action against criminals in Rajasthan, Mishra said the campaign against hardcore criminals, mafia and gangsters who operate their gangs from jails or foreign will continue.

The DGP informed that a red corner notice has been issued against gangster Rohit Godara who is running his gang from foreign.

Action has also been taken against those who praise, follow and glorify criminals on social media, he said.

According to police officials, the followers of criminals on social media platforms significantly reduced after the operation was launched.

The Monu group of Bikaner had 36,537 followers on social media which reduced to 9,189 while the followers of Rohit Godara reduced from 38,862 to 6,558 and there are no new followers, according to a press release issued by police.

The campaign, run under the close monitoring of Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN, targeted gangs involved in shooting incidents, threatening people including businessmen for extortion.

“As a result, the crime rate in March this year is 9 per cent less than that in March, 2022,” Mishra said.

ADG Dinesh MN said that effective actions against the support system of gangsters were taken through the campaign.

Those arrested include wanted criminals, sympathisers, active members of various gangs involved in firing, extortion etc. and those who provided any kind of support to them, he said.

