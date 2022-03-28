Guwahati, Mar 28 (PTI) As many as 28,056 suicide cases have been registered in Assam since 2012, the Assembly was informed on Monday.

In a written reply, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said inquiry into such cases has revealed that individuals have taken their own lives for various reasons, including family dispute, financial crisis or a relationship gone wrong.

Also Read | NSE Scam: Chitra Ramkrishna’s Judicial Custody Extended Till April 11.

Sarma also said that in the last 10 years, 12,703 cases of murder, 111 rape and murder, 18,519 rapes and 31,360 molestations have been registered.

The CM, to another question, said a total of 1,19,800 cases pertaining to nine types of crimes, including theft, rape, kidnapping, murder and dacoity, have been recorded from 2017 till February 28, 2022.

Also Read | India Reduced Defence Import By 10% in Last Three Years, Says Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The figure for similar crimes between 2011 and 2016 stood at 85,224, he noted.

Apart from that, 10,651 cyber crime cases were registered from 2016 till February 28, 2022, and 1,374 arrests made during the period.

Number of cyber cases filed from 2011 to 2016 touched 1,467 and arrests made 164, the chief minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)