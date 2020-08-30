New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A total of 4,14,61,636 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country till Saturday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) here on Sunday.

"The total number of samples tested up to 29th August is 4,14,61,636 including 10,55,027 samples tested yesterday," ICMR said in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 63,498 fatalities. (ANI)

