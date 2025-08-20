New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): A few days after several schools received bomb threats, over 50 schools have received another bomb threat mail in the national capital region in the early hours of Wednesday, police officials have informed.

According to Delhi police, a group identifying itself as 'Terrorisers 111' sent an email to various schools, including DAV public school, Faith academy, doon public school, Sarvodhaya vidyalaya, and others demanding USD 25,000. The same group had allegedly demanded USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency after sending various bomb threats on August 18.

The group sent a bulk email to the principals and administration staff of various schools, claiming that they have "breached their IT systems" and will detonate bombs within 48 hours across school premises.

"We are the Terrorisers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras. We are monitoring your actions in real time. Transfer 2000 USD to Ethereum address within 48 hours, or we will detonate the bombs," the email read.

"Evacuate all schools and suspend operations immediately to avoid loss of life. Any attempt to contact authorities will trigger immediate detonation and public release of your sensitive data. Terrorisers 111 Group does not forgive or forget. Payment is your only option to prevent disaster. Act now," the email added.

Earlier, two schools in Malviya Nagar and Prasad Nagar in Karol Bagh received a bomb threat at 7:40 AM, with a fire tender being dispatched in the area.

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) in Malviya Nagar received the bomb threat at 7:40 AM, and Prasad Nagar's Andhra School in Karol Bagh received a threat at 7:42 AM.

This is the second time in two days that several schools in Delhi have received bomb threat mails, where Delhi Public School, Modern Convent and others received a threat mail on August 18.

Delhi police said on August 18, that Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka received the threat through an email ID

As a safety measure, the schools were quickly evacuated. Police and bomb disposal teams arrived at the scene and began a thorough search of the premises.

Although the previous two bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes, security agencies are taking today's call seriously and are following all necessary protocols.

Several schools in the national capital had received emails from a group identifying itself as the "Terrorisers 111 Group." The messages demanded a payment of $5,000 in cryptocurrency within 72 hours, warning that bombs would be detonated on school premises if the demand was not met, said an official.

According to Delhi Police, the email read, "Pay $5,000 USD Crypto within 72 hours. If you don't, we will detonate the bombs."

The message to the school administration stated: " We are the terrorisers 111 Group. We have planted several pipe bombs and advanced explosive devices in your school buildings to cause terror and destruction. We have hacked your IT systems, including student and staff databases, and taken full control of your surveillance cameras. We are watching your every move." (ANI)

