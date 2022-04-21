Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) More than 50,000 tube-wells have become defunct across Jharkhand amid a spell of sweltering heat, as per data of the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department.

A top official of the department, however, said it is working to repair these tube-wells at the earliest.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Using Ex-Girlfriend’s Intimate Photos to Force Her to Give Up Business Share.

Jharkhand has a total of 4,40,767 tube-wells across 24 districts, of which 51,152 are not operational, the data showed.

“Altogether 16,764 tube-wells were repaired in the past 21 days and over 1.68 lakh last year,” DWS Secretary Prashant Kumar told reporters.

Also Read | Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Meets Party Chief Sonia Gandhi In Delhi Amid Ongoing Deliberations on Future Strategy.

Talking about the progress of the ‘Jal Jivan Mission' in Jharkhand, Kumar said tap water connections will be provided to 59,23,320 rural households by 2024.

“A total of 11,60,370 households have been provided tap water connections till March 31, 2022. We have set a target of 22 lakh households in 2022-23 and 25.62 lakh households in 2023-24,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)