New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): More than 52.30 lakh voters were not found at their registered addresses during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Tuesday.

According to the poll body, 52,30,126 electors, amounting to 6.62 per cent of the state's total registered voters, were either deceased, had shifted permanently, were enrolled at multiple locations, or were untraceable.

Also Read | Chhatarpur: Minor Girl Accidentally Swallows Magnet While Playing at Home in MP, Doctor Successfully Removes Foreign Object Without Surgery.

Of the total, nearly 18.5 lakh electors were reported as deceased, 26 lakh had permanently shifted, and nearly 7.5 lakh electors were found to be enrolled at multiple places, and around 11,000 voters were not traceable.

The ECI has shared the list of these names with the 1.5 Lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by district presidents of 12 major political parties in Bihar. These BLAs have been actively cooperating in finding the status of electors not found at their addresses.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Says 'No Heavy Rainfall in State Till July 26, Fresh Spell Expected From July 27 Onwards'.

However, some experts are of the opinion that why some national and state leaders of some political parties and intellectuals who want dead, shifted, duplicate, and untraceable voters to be included in the draft electoral rolls. They argue that such demand defies logic and flies in the face of the entire purpose of a Special Intensive Revision.

They said that the SIR exercise is comprehensive and will ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the list. The demands to include such electors suggest an ulterior motive hidden from the general public.

"If the leaders of these political parties want to go against the wishes of their own BLAs and their hard work, then they should come out clearly specifying why. Instead of obstructing the hard work being done on the ground by the BLOs and the BLAs of their own political parties, why don't they support the process of ensuring updated and error-free electoral rolls?" the experts said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ECI noted that out of the total 7,89,69,844 voters, 97.30 per cent, or 76,834,228, have filled the enumeration forms so far.

The Commission stated that CEO/DEOs/EROs/BLOs are extensively working with representatives of all political parties and have shared a list of 21.36 lakh electors whose forms have not been received so far.

ERO/BLOs have also shared a list of nearly 52.30 lakh electors who are reportedly deceased, have permanently shifted, or have enrolled at multiple places. Additionally, detailed lists of voters not found are being shared by EROs/BLOs with political parties, the ECI added.

The Commission stated that a full one-month period -- from August 1 to September 1 -- will be available to any member of the public to file objections for any additions, deletions, and rectifications in draft electoral rolls.

While the Election Commission has not yet announced official dates, the Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)