New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) More than 54.5 crore JanDhan accounts have been opened till January 15, 2025, of which about 56 per cent belong to women, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the government started Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in August 2014 to provide universal banking services for "every unbanked household". To give further impetus to financial inclusion initiatives of the government, PMJDY was extended beyond August 14, 2018, and the focus was shifted to "every unbanked adult".

"A total of 54.58 crore JanDhan accounts have been opened till 15.01.2025, of which 30.37 crore (55.7 per cent) belong to women," Sitharaman said.

The minister also gave enrolment data for social security schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

Under PMJJBY, the total enrolments stood at 22.52 crore, of which over 10 crore were women, as of January 15.

In case of PMSBY, enrolments stood at 49.12 crore of which 22.84 crore are women. In APY, total enrolment as of December 31 stood at 7.25 crore, of which 3.44 crore are women.

