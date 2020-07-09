Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): As many as 76 tribals were admitted to the Paderu government hospital after they fell ill due to food poisoning in Visakhapatnam's Magatapalem Village.

Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Laxmi visited the hospital to meet the patients and said that an inquiry into the matter has been ordered.

While talking to media, K. Bhagya Laxmi said, "Today, around 60 to 70 people fell ill due to food poisoning in Magatapalem village of G Madugula Mandal, in Visakhapatnam. They were admitted to a government hospital."

"We spoke to the DMHO and medical superintendent there, we have ordered the medical officials to examine the actual reason for this incident and give us a report. The facts will be shared once we get a proper medical report," added K. Bhagya Laxmi. (ANI)

