New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The C-Vigil app of the Election Commission of India has become an effective tool in the hands of people to flag election code violations. Since the announcement of General Elections 2024, over 79,000 complaints have been received as of Friday, said an official press release.

According to an official press release from the ECI, "Over 99 per cent of complaints have been resolved and close to 89 per cent of these complaints have been resolved within 100 minutes. Speed and transparency are the cornerstones of the C-Vigil app."

"More than 58,500 complaints (73 per cent of the total) received are against illegal hoardings and banners. More than 1400 complaints were received pertaining to money, gifts and liquor distribution. Close to 3 per cent of the complaints (2454) pertain to defacement of property," read the release.

As per the release, out of the 535 complaints received for the display of firearms and intimidation, 529 have already been resolved.

"1,000 complaints reported were for campaigning beyond the prohibited period including the use of speakers beyond the permitted time," it said.

The C-VIGIL app marks a significant leap forward in electoral oversight and reducing campaign clutter.

It may be recalled that in the press conference for the announcement of the General Elections 2024, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged citizens to be vigilant and use the app to report model code of conduct violations and the distribution of any kind of inducement to voters. (ANI)

