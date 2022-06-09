Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): Hours after Delhi Police booked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over inflammatory remarks, Owaisi lashed out at the Centre saying that Delhi Police is suffering from 'both sideism' or 'balance-waad' syndrome.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been named in an FIR registered by the Delhi Police over alleged inflammatory remarks yesterday. Religious scholar Swami Yati Narsinghanand's name has also been mentioned in the FIR. This comes as the row over the comments on the Prophet by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has blown up, leading to global outrage. Sharma has also been named in an FIR by the Delhi Police, while another FIR has named several people including expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal, and journalist Saba Naqvi, among others.

Reacting to this move by the Centre, Owaisi in a series of tweets, wrote, "I have received an excerpt of the FIR. This is the first FIR I have seen that's not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don't mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don't know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR."

"It appears that Delhi Police lacks the courage to pursue cases against Yati, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal etc. This is why the delayed and weak response," the AIMIM chief said.

"In fact, Yati has violated his bail conditions repeatedly by inciting genocide against Muslims and insulting Islam. Delhi Police were probably trying to think of a way of registering an FIR against these people without offending Hindutvadi fanboys/girls," Owaisi tweeted. The AIMIM chief further said, "Delhi Police is suffering from "both sideism" or "balance-waad" syndrome. One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters and make it look like there was the hate speech on both sides."

Owaisi alleged that the hate speech was given by the ruling party spokespersons and by prominent "Dharam Gurus" with close links to the ruling party. "This is being equated to random posts on social media with no social or political standing. In my case, FIR isn't even saying WHAT was offensive," he said.

In a veiled reference to the Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case, Owaisi lashed out at Yati, Nupur and Naveen etc for being a part of the 'genocidal sansad gang'. "Weak action has only been taken when there was an outrage for weeks or international condemnation or when courts pulled up the police," the AIMIM chief said while slamming the Centre. "In contrast, Muslim students, journalists, and activists have been put in prison for the crime of merely being Muslim. Hindutva organisations have a culture where hate speech and extremism are rewarded with promotions. Examples include Yogi's hate was rewarded with Lok Sabha seats and Chief Ministerial ship," he alleged.

"Government's hate speeches were similarly rewarded. In fact, the people who attempted to shoot me admitted that they did so because they could become prominent Hindutva politicians. This culture must end," he further said.

Questioning the BJP government's 'inaction' against hate speech, Owaisi alleged, "If PM Modi was sincere, he would have stamped out hate speech without indulging in fake 'balance-vaad'. Let genocidal hate speakers be put in prison under non-bailable draconian laws rather than getting promotions." "As far as the FIR against me is concerned, we will consult our lawyers and address it as and when required. We will not be intimidated by these tactics. Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated," he added.

Owaisi's remarks came after he was named in an FIR registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police over alleged inflammatory remarks yesterday. Swami Yati Narasimhananda's name was also mentioned in the FIR.

The Delhi Police IFSO unit on Thursday registered a case under various provisions against those who were allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity.

Delhi police registered two FIRs after social media analysis. The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquillity and were inciting people on the basis of various divisive lines.

As per the Delhi police, the sections of the cases are 153, 295, 505 IPC. One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma & others one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details. (ANI)

