Hyderabad, Aug 23 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said he favoured caste census and also sub-categorisation of OBCs.

Talking to reporters here, he said the population of a particular caste should be known to prepare policies for their uplift.

Stepping up their campaign for a caste-based census, a delegation of 10 parties from Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in support of the demand.

On the use of drones, allegedly for policing and surveillance, the Hyderabad MP said he was opposed to it.

He tweeted that he had written to the DGCA in July 2020, demanding a ban on use of drones for such purposes.

He alleged that police have used drones to track lawful movement of citizens and even spy on people's own homes

Such drone use violates the fundamental right to privacy protected by the Constitution and recognised by the Supreme Court in Puttaswamy judgement, he said.

He recalled that he had also demanded there be prior informed consent when drones take pictures of a person

Owaisi alleged that a tender called by the Uttar Pradesh government states that even a protest would be recorded (using drones).

