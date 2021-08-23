Noida, August 23: A 34-year-old traffic constable was allegedly thrashed by three people in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district on Saturday evening. The incident took place in the Bisrakh area after the cop stopped the three men from consuming alcohol. An FIR has been registered against the three accused at the Bisrakh police station. The uniform of 34-year-old cop, Sushil Kumar, also got torn in the scuffle. Maharashtra: Two Booked for Allegedly Misbehaving With Traffic Police Personnel in Thane (Watch Video).

Kumar was managing near Chipiyana village when the three men reached the area. They were in a Maruti Suzuki Alto. The accused stopped the car in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic movement. When the cop reached the spot, he saw that one of the men was sitting on a driving seat and was on a call, while the other two people were consuming alcohol inside the car. Bhopal Traffic Sub Inspector, Stabbed By Biker For Lifting His Bike From No-Parking, Dies.

When Kumar objected to them, all the three accused came out of the car and allegedly beat him up. His uniform also got torn in the scuffle. “Two others were consuming liquor inside the vehicle. When I asked them to stop, one man got off and started arguing with me. Soon, the other two joined him, and they started hitting me. They tore my uniform and then fled in the car,” reported The Times of India, quoting Kumar as saying. He also took a picture of the car.

The cop then filed a complaint at the Bisrakh police station. The FIR was registered against the three men under relevant sections of the Indian penal code (IPC), including sections 323, 332, 504 and 506. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

