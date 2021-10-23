Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday met the family of AIMIM leader and Meerut Municipal Corporation councillor Zubair Ansari, who was gunned down by unidentified bike-borne assailants on August 28.

"I met the family members of late councillor Zubair Ansari in Meerut. On August 28, Zubair was killed in broad daylight, but the "Thok Do Baba" police have not arrested the killers. We are with Zubair's family and Inshallah will continue to fight for them to get justice," he tweeted.

Ansari who belonged to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party and was a councillor for Ward 80 of the Meerut corporation was shot dead outside his house near Santosh Hospital in Nauchandi in Meerut district, police said.

Prabhakar Choudhary, SSP, Meerut said that four assailants on two motorbikes fired at Ansari while he was out for his morning walk.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the killing is related to a property dispute. (ANI)

