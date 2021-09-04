Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi went to Jaipur on a personal visit Saturday.

He visited the Rajasthan capital with his party leaders who left for Ajmer Dargah to offer prayers while Owaisi stayed in Jaipur for a few hours.

Also Read | IIFT MBA 2022-24 Application Process Begins, Candidates Can Apply Online at iift.nta.nic.in.

Later in the evening, he returned to Hyderabad.

According to sources, Owaisi is looking for a political ground in the state.

Also Read | West Bengal CID Summons Suvendu Adhikari in Connection With Former Bodyguard’s Death Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)